Gamecock slugger earns national award

Wes Clarke is honored for his weekend of work against Dayton.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.

Manning the DH spot in the three games against Dayton, Clarke had a monster opening weekend. He hit .700 with a 1.800 slugging percentage, a .800 on-base percentage, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two doubles and three home runs in the three wins.

In the first game of 2021, Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run. In Saturday's game 2, Clarke went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Saturday. He also crossed the plate three times in the victory.