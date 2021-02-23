Gamecock slugger earns national award

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior Wes Clarke has been named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.
Manning the DH spot in the three games against Dayton, Clarke had a monster opening weekend. He hit .700 with a 1.800 slugging percentage, a .800 on-base percentage, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two doubles and three home runs in the three wins.
In the first game of 2021, Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run. In Saturday's game 2, Clarke went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Saturday. He also crossed the plate three times in the victory.
Clarke reached base three times in the series finale, walking twice, scoring a run and hitting a double in the 5-1 victory.