How Ryan Hilinski handled the QB call

Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says quarterback Ryan Hilinski handled the QB situation "the right way" after Collin Hill was named the week one starter.

He was the incumbent at quarterback after having started 11 games in 2020 but Ryan Hilinski will start 2020 the same way he started 2019 - as a backup.

Collin Hill was named the starter for the Tennessee game but that doesn't mean Hilinski will be pouting. Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says Hilinski has continued to have the right approach in practice - qualities that only an unselfish teammate will have.

"We talked about things he’s done to improve and how he’s improved as a football player and what he has to keep doing to be a consistent football player. I like where he’s at,” said Bobo.

“He’s had two really good practices and I’ve been pleased with his attitude.”

Bobo has also been pleased with the overall chemistry in the quarterback room where competition and chemistry go hand in hand.

“Everyone in that room wants to be the starter. There’s competition but I think we’ve fostered good relationships in that room. Everyone knows the ultimate goal is for South Carolina to win", said Bobo.