SEC releases its men's basketball schedules

The Gamecocks will play their first conference game at Rupp Arena.

The 18-game SEC regular season schedule for men's basketball has been released so teams will now know who, when and where they will play on specific dates although tipoff times have not been announced.

South Carolina will open up the league slate on Dec. 29 against Kentucky.

The first home game is set for Jan. 6 against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks will have their usual two games with Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

The final game of the regular season will be on March 2 at home against Arkansas. The SEC Tournament is scheduled for the following week in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Frank Martin will be entering his ninth season at the helm of the Gamecock program. Last season, he led the team to an 18-13 overall record and a 10-6 mark in the SEC. That was good enough for a sixth place finish in the league standings.

The complete SEC schedule is below. The non-conference schedule will be announced but already several games have been announced including Wofford on Dec. 10, Clemson on Dec. 19 and South Carolina State on Dec. 23.

South Carolina's SEC Schedule