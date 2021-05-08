South Carolina drops game one to Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to No. 4 Mississippi State, 9-0, Friday night (May 7) at Founders Park.



The Gamecocks had three hits on the night on singles from Brennan Milone, Noah Myers and David Mendham. Brannon Jordan took the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.



Mississippi State put up a pair in the first and one in the fifth, then broke it open with a five-run seventh frame. Tanner Allen and Kamren James had three hits apiece for the Bulldogs.