Cam Smith earns Preseason All-America selection

Smith was one of eight Gamecocks named to Steele's All-SEC teams with Smith landing on the first team. The Westwood graduate recorded three interceptions last season and is the team's leading returner in that category.



Gamecock wide receiver Josh Vann and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum were named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens were named to the All-SEC third team, while tight end Austin Stogner, defensive end Jordan Burch and kick returner Juju McDowell earned spots on Steele's preseason All-SEC fourth team unit.