Cam Smith earns Preseason All-America selection

The Westwood graduate recorded three interceptions in 2021 and will enter his fourth year in the South Carolina program.
Credit: AP
South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) intercepts the ball against Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina cornerback Cam Smith has been named a Second Team Preseason All-American by college football analyst Phil Steele,

Smith was one of eight Gamecocks named to Steele's All-SEC teams with Smith landing on the first team. The Westwood graduate recorded three interceptions last season and is the team's leading returner in that category.

Gamecock wide receiver Josh Vann and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum were named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens were named to the All-SEC third team, while tight end Austin Stogner, defensive end Jordan Burch and kick returner Juju McDowell earned spots on Steele's preseason All-SEC fourth team unit.

 

