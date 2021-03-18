South Carolina drops Wednesday night game against Davidson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A five-run third inning lifted Davidson to a 9-4 victory over South Carolina Wednesday night at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks had an early 1-0 in the first on a Josiah Sightler RBI single and Wes Clarke would book end Carolina's scoring with his 10th home run of the season, a solo blast in the seventh.
But in betweem, the Wildcats would strike with Ryan Wilson and John Hosmer each driving in a pair of runs in the third inning.
Travis Luensmann (0-1) took the loss for the Gamecocks as he allowed three hits and two earned runs in a third of an inning.
Will Schomberg (1-0) worked an inning and a third for the win. He allowed one hit and one earned run and he struck out two.
The Gamecocks (11-4) will have a four-game losing streak as they begin SEC play this weekend at Vanderbilt.