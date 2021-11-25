Getting closer to renewing the rivalry

The 2020 season marked the first time since 1908 that South Carolina and Clemson did not meet on the football field.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After more than 700 days, the Gamecocks and Tigers will face off on the football field and it will be in front of a sellout crowd at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was a part of the rivalry as a Gamecock assistant from 2007 to 2010. But Saturday is when his won-loss record against Clemson will begin to be tracked.

While Beamer is not a Carolina-Clemson rookie, receiver Dakereon Joyner is, even though he's been in the program for four seasons. He was redshirted as a freshman and then as a sophomore, he missed the game due to a concussion and then with last year's game cancelled, the former Mr. Football out of Fort Dorchester will finally be on the field for a game that will captivate the entire state for nearly four hours and will generate discussion for the next 365 days.