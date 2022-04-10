A big day from Burgess helps the Gamecocks defeat Georgia 13-7

Collin Burgess drove in four runs and scored three as South Carolina evened its series with #14 Georgia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team scored multiple runs in four innings, including five in the bottom of the eighth, in a 13-7 win over No. 14 Georgia on Saturday afternoon (April 9) at Founders Park.

Colin Burgess led the way for the Carolina offense, driving in four runs and scoring three. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Carolina an 8-2 lead. Brandt Belk, Andrew Eyster and Talmadge LeCroy each had two RBI apiece.