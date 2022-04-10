A big day from Burgess helps the Gamecocks defeat Georgia 13-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team scored multiple runs in four innings, including five in the bottom of the eighth, in a 13-7 win over No. 14 Georgia on Saturday afternoon (April 9) at Founders Park.
Colin Burgess led the way for the Carolina offense, driving in four runs and scoring three. He hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Carolina an 8-2 lead. Brandt Belk, Andrew Eyster and Talmadge LeCroy each had two RBI apiece.
Will Sanders earned the win on the mound. He struck out nine in 6.1 innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs. Matthew Becker picked up his first save of his Gamecock career, striking out five in 2.2 innings.