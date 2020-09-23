Urich's playing career at USC comes to an end

The playing career of Jay Urich at South Carolina is over.
The redshirt junior from Greenville is having season ending shoulder surgery which will end his time in a Gamecock uniform.
The versatile Urich who played quarterback and wide receiver was also a contributor on special teams. Off the field, the Wren graduate was a driving influence in the team's social justice marches.
“Jay has a strong calling in life to make a difference in peoples’ lives,” said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp.
"He has a gift; he’s got a gift of communicating with people, he has a strong faith, he has started Original Design, his foundation, which will benefit underprivileged kids here in Columbia to make a difference in their lives and help with with scholarships and different things. The ideas that he has, and we’ve had numerous conversations including another meeting this morning, it was great to hear his take on things with where he wants to take Original Design. We’re going to support Original Design. He’s made a huge difference. We’re disappointed he’s not going to be on the field with us, but he’s always going to be with us.”
Urich is set to graduate in December and he will then begin working as a graduate assistant. Muschamp said he Urich will be working with Connor Shaw in the Life Skills program. Further down the road, Urich plans to get into coaching.