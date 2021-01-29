x
South Carolina wins at Mississippi State 75-52

The fourth-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team continues to roll through the SEC schedule.
Credit: AP
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley confers with forward Aliyah Boston on the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. South Carolina won 75-52. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss — STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Zia Cook scored 19 points and Victaria Saxton added 13 to help No. 4 South Carolina rout 21st-ranked Mississippi State 75-52. 

After scoring just 10 points in the first quarter and trailing by one, South Carolina used a dominant second quarter to take control of the game. Cooke scored the first eight points to spark a 12-0 run that led to a 36-23 halftime advantage and the Bulldogs never recovered.

This marked the first meeting between South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and former Gamecock assistant Nikki McCray-Penson who is in her first year as the head coach at Mississippi State.