James Reese V brings a unique package to Columbia

The A.C. Flora product started his career at Buffalo before transferring to Odessa Junior College. Reese then found his way to North Texas and this past season, he helped the Mean Green win their first game in the NCAA Tournament in program history.

But Reese wanted to come home and play for South Carolina and now, he is on a roster where he has the most NCAA Tournament experience by far. Reese says the way to building a championship team starts with developing team chemistry through off-the-court activities. Once that is in place, Reese says then the basketball chemistry starts to come together and only then, with the foundation of team chemistry, can a team become a cohesive unit.