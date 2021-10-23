Pickens is hitting his stride

South Carolina junior defensive lineman Zacch Pickens has been quite active for the Gamecocks this season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He was a five-star prospect out of T.L. Hanna and now, defensive lineman Zacch Pickens appears to be coming into his own.

In the win over Vanderbilt, Pickens led the team with seven total tackles and he added a sack.

Pickens has been quite active this season and defensive coordinator Clayton White hopes that will continue. If Pickens continues to be a disruptive force, teams will be forced to double-team Pickens and that should allow his teammates a little more room to maneuver.

“Zacch’s a talented football player, a big guy who plays very hard and practices very well. He takes coaching, and it’s very good to see those guys. Any time a defensive tackle starts getting a spotlight it means he’s doing a lot of good work and doing good things,” White said.