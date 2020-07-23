Gamecock offensive lineman up for the Wuerffel Trophy

South Carolina offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum is one of 114 college football players nominated for the Wuerffel Trophy which bills itself as the sports "premier award for community service". A two-year starter for the Gamecocks, Wonnum was an SEC All-Freshman selection and was a first-team Freshman All-American in 2018, according to 247Sports.

The Wuerffel Trophy was created to honor leadership in college football and that's where Wonnum is equally at home. A member of the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll, Wonnum represents the football team on the campus Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and is the football leadership representative for the SEC. In addition, he has been active in the community through various events.