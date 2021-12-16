x
Beamer breaks down the Rattler timeline

On National Signing Day, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer explains how it came to be that the former Oklahoma QB decided to come to Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Monday night, South Carolina football was trending over the news that former Oklahoma quarterback had committed to South Carolina along with former tight end Austin Stogner.

Tuesday afternoon, head coach Shane Beamer stuck his head in the interview room where the media were talking to players and quipped "Sorry to ruin your Monday night plans".

On Wednesday afternoon, in his regularly scheduled news conference on National Signing Day, Beamer was able to go in-depth about how it came to be that Rattler decided to take his talents from the Big 12 to the SEC.

