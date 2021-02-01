South Carolina shakes off the rust, defeats Florida A&M 78-71

The Gamecocks first long awaited first home game of the season came nearly a month after their last game.

Due to a pair of pauses in team activities due to COVID-19, the South Carolina men's basketball team was playing its first game in nearly a month and its first home game of the season.

With just nine players available, it was the All-SEC guard A.J. Lawson who scored a game-high 25 points to help the Gamecocks defeat Florida A&M 78-71 Saturday at the Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina did not resume practice after the second pause until last weekend so the team is far from being in optimal basketball condition. But the guys were able to grind out a win over the Rattlers who could have something to say in the MEAC before the season is over.

The Gamecocks were up 71-69 when the Rattlers were poised to tie the game after a Seventh Woods turnover. But Lawson would hustle down court for the block and that would lead to an immediate three-pointer by Jermaine Cousinard to give the Gamecocks a 74-69 advantage instead of a 71-71 tie with 3:22 remaining. That would be the final field goal of the game for South Carolina but with the defense holding the Rattlers to 1-of-9 shooting down the stretch, Carolina would get free throws the rest of the way for its scoring.

Couisinard had 15 and Justin Minaya added 10 for South Carolina who is now 2-2 on the season.