The Battle in the Bayou goes to the Gamecocks

Top-ranked South Carolina overcomes a six-point first half deficit to defeat #13 LSU 66-60.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 13 LSU 66-60, ending the Tigers’ 13-game winning streak.

Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Destanni Henderson had 16 for the Gamecocks, who have won two straight since losing in overtime at Missouri in their Southeastern Conference opener.

South Carolina trailed by six points at halftime but built a seven-point lead with 5:21 left. LSU twice got within three points but could not get closer.