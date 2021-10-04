Chico Carter, Jr. looks forward to running the Gamecock offense

Former Cardinal Newman star is transferring to South Carolina after two years at Murray State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chico Carter, Jr. left Cardinal Newman as the program's all-time leading scorer and went off to Murray State where in two seasons, he showed his ability to score. His sophomore season, Carter averaged 12.7 points and started the final nine games of the 26-game season. In those nine games, Carter averaged nearly 17 points per game.

Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 19 and last week announced on social media he had committed to South Carolina. He does have history with Martin as he and Frank's son Brandon were teammates at Cardinal Newman.