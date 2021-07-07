Five South Carolina golfers named All-America scholars

Senior Ana Pelaez earns her fifth WGCA All-America academic honor.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina women's golf team had a stellar 2021 season where it reached the top of the collegiate golf rankings and set a program record with four victories

Off the course, the Gamecocks feature five players who have earned Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar honors.

Seniors Lois Kaye Go and Ana Pelaez, sophomores Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and Mathilde Claisse, along with freshman Paula Kirner all earned the WGCA acaemic award.



Pelaez earned the honor for the fifth time, a program record. Go notched her fourth WGCA All-American Scholar honor, while Roussin-Bouchard and Claisse earned their second awards. Kirner made the list in her first year of eligibility.



The minimum cumulative GPA to be eligible for this award is a 3.50.