Preseason All-SEC teams are announced

Mukuamu is the most well-known of the five after his three interception day in Georgia last season. One of those interceptions was a pick-6 and it helped the Gamecocks upset a Georgia team that was ranked third nationally at the time. He ended his season by being named second team All-SEC.

Hutcherson is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts. A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson, who is on the preseason Outland Trophy Watch List, is set to be the Gamecocks' starter at left guard, a position he has played extensively in his career.



Sterling is coming off his best season as a Gamecock with 40 tackles including a team-high 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks, tying for 10th in the SEC. Over the last three seasons he has appeared in 33 games, making 15 starts, with 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.



Horn has recorded 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He was a member of the 2018 SEC All-Freshman team and was considered the team's Most Productive Player on defense as a true freshman.



Jones posted a team-high 97 tackles a season ago, 20 more than any other player on the squad, while ranking fourth in the SEC with 8.1 tackles per game from his MIKE linebacker position.

