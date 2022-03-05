Beamer and the HBC team up in the Peach Bowl Challenge

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and former Gamecock head coach Steve Spurrier were paired together for the annual charity golf tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, Ga. — It was the current South Carolina head football coach teaming up with the program's all-time winningest coach in a charity golf tournament.

Shane Beamer spent four seasons on the Steve Spurrier staff in Columbia from 2007-2010. In 2022, Beamer just wrapped up his second spring as the Gamecocks' head coach and on Tuesday, he was in Greensboro, Georgia playing 18 holes with the HBC as part of the Peach Bowl Challenge.

The nation's premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 22 current and former college football coaches, playing in 11 two-man teams, competing for a share of a $330,000 charity purse. The tournament was held at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring.

Beamer and Spurrier finished fifth with a score of +43. Beamer won the closest to the pin competition so that allowed him to raise $17,500 for The Beamer Family Foundation. Spurrier raised $12,500 for the HBC Foundation.