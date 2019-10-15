Another hat trick for Israel Mukaumu.

The sophomore cornerback has enjoyed a third consecutive day of receiving recognition for his play against Georgia.

Mukaumu was named the Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week.

The Bednarik Award is selected by the Maxwell Football Club and recognizes outstanding defensive play, while the Nagurski Award is selected by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).



On Sunday, Mukaumu was named the Walter Camp Foundation national defensive player of the week. That was followed by the news on Monday that he had been named the SEC defensive player of the week.

Mikaumu intercepted three Jake Fromm passes, returning one 53 yards for a touchdown in the Gamecocks' 20-17 double-overtime win over previously third-ranked Georgia.

Mukaumu had a career-high 11 tackles on the day and became the first Gamecock to record three interceptions in a game since Patrick Hinton in 1988. Fromm had not been intercepted in Georgia's first five games of the season, as the Gamecocks knocked off a top-5 team for the first time since 2013.