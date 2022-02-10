Gamecock baseball picked to finish 5th in the SEC East

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SEC preseason coaches poll is out and South Carolina is projected to finish fifth in the Eastern Division behind Vanderbilt, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

A Freshman All-SEC selection last season for the Gamecocks, Sanders made 22 appearances with 10 starts for Carolina last season, going 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA, a save and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched. He was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball and was ranked the seventh-best college prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft by both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America.