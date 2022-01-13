x
Boston sets a program record in South Carolina's 65-45 win over Texas A&M

The Gamecocks led by two at halftime but pulled away in the second half for a fourth consecutive victory.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 15 rebounds for her 10th consecutive double-double and No. 1 South Carolina used a third-quarter surge to put away Texas A&M 65-45 on Thursday night. 

Boston had tied the program best for double-doubles her last time out and moved on top less than 17 minutes into this one as she grabbed her 10th board. She already had 15 points. 

Still, Texas A&M had tied things early in the third quarter before the Gamecocks put together a 15-2 run to take control. 

It was South Carolina's fourth straight win since losing at Missouri last month.

