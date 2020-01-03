TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Kira Lewis Jr. scored 25 points and freshman Javian Davis had a season-high 20 to help Alabama rebound from a slow start to beat South Carolina 90-86 on Saturday night.

Davis finished his biggest game of the season by making the second of two free throws with four seconds left to help the Crimson Tide (16-13, 8-8 Southeastern Conference) overcome the absence of injured guard John Petty after an early 12-point deficit.

Beetle Bolden and Jaden Shackelford each made two free throws over the final 25 seconds after the Gamecocks (17-12, 9-7) staged their own comeback in the final minutes.

Alabama was without No. 2 scorer Petty, who sustained an elbow injury in Tuesday night’s loss to Mississippi State.

Keyshawn Bryant led South Carolina with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting to pace five double-digit scorers. He also collected 13 rebounds for his third straight double double.