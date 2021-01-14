Gamecock men's basketball update

Assistant basketball coach Bruce Shingler will be the acting head coach for Saturday's game with LSU.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team will return to action Saturday at LSU but there will be a noticeable difference in who will be manning the Gamecock bench.

According to a release from the athletics department, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin, and Doug Edwards, who handles student-athlete development for the team, will not be in attendance in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will be the acting head coach for the game with the Tigers, along with assistant coach Will Bailey, video coordinator Brian Steele, and special assistant to the head coach John Reynolds.