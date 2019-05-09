When Charleston Southern University closed this week, head football coach Autry Denson knew he had to make arrangements for his team to practice in preparation for Saturday's game at Williams-Brice Stadium.

As it turns out, the opposing program was glad to roll out the garnet carpet.

The Buccaneers have been working out at USC's old practice field and on Wednesday, the team was at the Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Facility.

But finding a hotel that could accomodate the coaches, players and staff proved to be a lot more challenging. The Buccaneers did find one in Charlotte, so most of the week has seen the team travel up and down I-77.

The team will likely find somewhere to practice in Charlotte on Thursday and Friday before making one final trip to Columbia for Saturday's game.