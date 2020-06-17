South Carolina hires a new assistant basketball coach

Will Bailey comes to USC from Saint Louis.

Frank Martin has filled the vacancy on his coaching staff with the hiring of Will Bailey as his newest assistant coach.

Bailey spent the past four seasons on the staff at Saint Louis. Before that, he was an assistant at La Salle, East Tennessee State, Maine and Chicago State. The Chicago native has more than 15 years of experience at the Division I level.

"I'm excited to add Will Bailey to our staff; he is a perfect fit," Martin said in a statement.

"We have known each other since our America East days when I was at Northeastern and he was at Maine. He has a relentless work ethic that he uses in recruiting and player development. It is no surprise that everywhere he goes the program starts to win."

Martin had said he would not be hiring an unknown quantity to his staff in that it would be someone who has an intimate knowledge of how Martin likes to run a program. He had a long list of candidates which was whittled down to a select few with Bailey getting the call.

"I'm very excited to be joining Coach Martin's staff here at the University of South Carolina. He is well respected in the college coaching community and in the SEC," Bailey said in a statement.