Gamecock men's basketball is on pause again

The South Carolina men's basketball team has had to put the brakes on the season for a second time due to COVID-19.

For the second time in two weeks, the Gamecock men's basketball team has had to pause team activities. The team announced Monday night that after that day's COVID-19 test results, the program was going to pause and in the process, Wednesday's game against South Carolina State has been cancelled.

"The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols," stated the official release from the Gamecock Athletics Department.

"The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available."

The Gamecocks have not played since a Dec. 5 game in Houston which was followed by the first positive COVID-19 tests.

The team returned to practice over the weekend on Saturday with just eight players on hand.