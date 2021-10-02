In search of an identity

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield assesses his unit four games into the 2021 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The run game has not generated big plays and as a result, the Gamecock offense has struggled in the last three games.

Against Kentucky, Carolina could only muster 58 yards on 26 carries, a 2.2 yards per rush average.

For the entire four games, South Carolina ranks 11th league in yards per carry (3.5) and rushes of 10-plus yards (15). So for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, it's hard to nail down what his unit's identity because it hasn't been able to showcase what it's capable of doing.

“We’re constantly trying to find the right combinations and right plays and personnel and we haven’t had any consistent success on offense right now. You don’t have an identity yet. Our identity is we’re going to be physical, tough, we’re going to run the football, play action pass and utilize screen game and get the ball on the perimeter and let receivers make plays,” Satterfield said.

“That’s what we want our identity to be but we’re not there yet. That’s what we’re striving to get to. We’re not there yet, but we will get there. I know it’s easy to say and hard to do, but that’s what we’re here to do.”