The Muschamps and Marco's are teaming up for an effort to support those who are helping victims of the COVID-19.

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp and his wife, Carol, stepped up with a financial gift to fund a new non-profit foundation which is known as "Feed Our Heroes". The foundation is in conjuction with Marco's Pizza and will help feed healthcare employees in Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties. The food will be delivered to local hospitals including Prisma Richland, Prisma Baptist, Providence, Prisma Tuomey, Prisma Parkridge and Lexington Medical Center.



"We wanted to do something for the community during this pandemic," Muschamp said in a statement.

"We reached out to Joe Walker at Marco's Pizza and told him we wanted to show our gratitude by feeding those healthcare employees who are on the front line, working tirelessly to prevent the spread of coronavirus and providing exceptional patient care here in the Midlands."



According to Walker, the donation by the Muschamps is what started the idea of the non-profit campaign, according to Walker.

"With the Muschamps generous gift, along with a donation from Marco's Pizza, we are able to feed the hospital staffs in the three-county area as much as twice a day, two days a week for the next two weeks," said Walker in a statement.

"It is our hope that others will join in the efforts with a donation that would be funneled through the "Feed Our Heroes" non-profit to local restaurants, which in turn would provide additional meals to front-line workers. It's a 'win-win' in that struggling restaurants get a life-line and front-line workers are being supported during this pandemic."