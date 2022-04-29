Gamecock Tennis earns All-SEC recognition

Sophomore Toby Samuel joins Rodrigues on the First Team after earning Second Team All-SEC honors as a freshman. He has a 28-9 singles record on the season and an 8-2 regular season record in SEC play from the No. 2 position. He has a 17-5 record in dual match action and has clinched seven matches for the Gamecocks. Samuel has been ranked as high as No. 49 in the ITA singles rankings and ended the season on a seven-match singles win streak.



In doubles, Samuel is 19-9 on the season and 6-1 in SEC action. He has been ranked as high as No. 55 in doubles and ended the season on a four-match win streak.



Thomson has a 29-9 overall singles record and a 19-5 record in dual match action. He holds an 8-2 record in SEC play from the No. 3 position with ranked singles win over Nos. 38, 51, and 74 during the dual season. Thomson has clinched three matches for the Gamecocks and has ranked as high as No. 16 in the nation during the 2021-22 season.



The sophomore is 21-9 overall in doubles with 16-4 record from the No. 1 doubles position and 7-2 record in SEC play. He has ranked as high as No. 4 in doubles and holds seven ranked wins with three wins over top-10 opponents.



This honor marks Thomson's second appearance on the All-SEC Teams in as many season. He was named to both the SEC All-Newcomer Team and the First Team in 2021. This is his first appearance on the Second Team.