South Carolina golfer earns SEC award

That was also the second win in as many weeks for South Carolina who had won in Augusta the previous week. In that victory in the Valspar Augusta Invitational, Roussin-Bouchard finished the tournament at 15-under par. That

marked the lowest 54-hole tournament score in South Carolina women's golf history. It was also her third win of the season and fourth of her career, moving her into second on the all-time program wins list. Roussin-Bouchard's performance helped the Gamecocks set a record for lowest 54-hole tournament score with a 30-under (834) for the weekend.



While the regular season is over, April will be a busy month for Roussin-Bouchard and three of her teammates, Ana Pelaez,Pimnipa Panthong and Paula Kirner. All four will compete in the Augusta National Women's Amateur will begin on March 31. The SEC Championship is set for April 14-19 in Birmingham.