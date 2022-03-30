Staley's staff will have the Louisville scouting report with plenty of detail

While Dawn Staley and the players receive the headlines, Carolina's assistant coaches do the behind the scenes work that is critical for any team to be successful.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women's head basketball coach Dawn Staley is more than comfortable on the biggest of stages. The same can be said of her staff.

Lisa Boyer, Fred Chmiel and Jolette Law are responsible for providing the scouting reports for the opponents and that will continue this week as the Gamecocks get ready for Louisville and they are hoping there will be a need for a second scouting report on either Stanford or UConn.

Head coach Dawn Staley says her assistants are "super competitive" as they try to make sure it is not their scouting report which misses a key bit of information. However, Staley notes that very little gets by her assistants and even during games, any one of those three are ready to provide an in-game adjustment.