Holding court in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was on his game Monday at SEC Media Days in Hoover.
The league's annual preseason media gathering wasn't quite as well-attended in 2019 due to COVID-19 protocols but considering the 2020 version was all virtual, any one on one interaction was welcomed and Beamer took advantage as he hit all the stops with network televsion and local radio stations on radio row.
For Beamer, SEC Media Days was a chance for him to speak in-person to his largest media gathering and he did not waste the opportunity as he laid out his vision for Gamecock football.