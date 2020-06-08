Lexington product earns a scholarship

Olivia Thompson will enter his sophomore season at South Carolina with a scholarship in hand.

Olivia Thompson could have gone elsewhere with a full ride but she chose to play for the team she grew up rooting for and now that decision has paid off with a scholarship.

The former Lexington Wildcat announced on Twitter she has been place on scholarship.

I’ve been dreaming for this moment since I was young.



Today I can say that I have a full scholarship at the Univerisry of South Carolina.



I’m so thankful for my teammates, coaches and family. I’m forever grateful ❤️ — Olivia Thompson (@0livia_Th0mps0n) August 6, 2020

In November of 2018, Thompson announced she was turning down a full-ride at Lenoir-Rhyne and would join the Gamecock program as a walk-on. The 5-8 guard came to USC with a lethal outside shot as she led the state with 105 3-pointers in her junior season. She became the all-time leading scorer in Lexington High School basketball history and earned Class 5A All-State honors from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Always the giver, @0livia_Th0mps0n now gets to receive - a SCHOLARSHIP! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fdJqaJLnwQ — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) August 6, 2020