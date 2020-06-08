Lexington product earns a scholarship

Olivia Thompson could have gone elsewhere with a full ride but she chose to play for the team she grew up rooting for and now that decision has paid off with a scholarship.
The former Lexington Wildcat announced on Twitter she has been place on scholarship.
In November of 2018, Thompson announced she was turning down a full-ride at Lenoir-Rhyne and would join the Gamecock program as a walk-on. The 5-8 guard came to USC with a lethal outside shot as she led the state with 105 3-pointers in her junior season. She became the all-time leading scorer in Lexington High School basketball history and earned Class 5A All-State honors from the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
In the 2019-2020 season opener for the Gamecocks, Thompson came off the bench late and scored a quick 10 points in her first game in a South Carolina uniform. She would see action in 22 of the 32 games, averaging 1.7 points per contest.