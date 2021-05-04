South Carolina golfer makes history with Palmer Cup invitation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina junior golfer Ryan Hall has been named to the United States team for the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced Tuesday by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
He will be the first South Carolina golfer in program history to compete in the prestigious event.
This year's competition will take place June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Hall is the third ranked player in the country via the latest Golfstat Player Rankings. He's put together one of the best and most consistent single season performances in program history, finishing in the top-20 in all nine of his starts during the 2020-21 campaign. Hall's 69.81 scoring average is seventh in the nation overall and leads all players with 27 rounds or more played. His nine eagles are T-3rd nationally and he's one of 33 players in the country with 100 or more birdies (105). He is also T-3rd in par-4 scoring average (3.94).
Hall's five top-10s and three top-fives are both career best marks. He kept his top-20 streak alive with a T-12th finish at the 2021 SEC Championship (April 21-23), climbing 23 spots on the leaderboard in a windy final round at Sea island Golf Club with a 2-under 68.
The Knoxville, Tenn., native won the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday for his first win (second career) of the 2020-21 season. He shot 202 (-14) with a bogey free 66 (-6) in the second round and a carded final round 64 (-8) to force a playoff with Pepperdine's Dylan Menante. Hall made birdie on both playoff holes to win and earn a sponsor exemption into the PGA TOUR's 3M Open this summer in Blaine, Minn.
The Arnold Palmer Cup was co-founded by Arnold Palmer and the GCAA and began at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, Fla., in 1997. The event is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men's and women's university/college golfers matching the United States against a team of International players. The Arnold Palmer Cup has been played at some of the world's greatest courses including The Old Course, The Royal County Down, Royal Portrush, Baltusrol, The Honors Course, and Cherry Hills. The 2018 matches at Evian Resort Golf Club became the only major tournament which features men and women playing side-by-side as partners.
Since its inception, over 100 former Arnold Palmer Cup alumni have gone on to earn cards on either the PGA Tour, European Tour or LPGA, 29 have represented Europe or the USA in the Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, and more than 60 have claimed over 250 victories on the PGA or European Tours, including three major championships in 2020. The United States leads the series 12-11-1.
The Arnold Palmer Cup is supported by Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation. The Arnold Palmer Cup provides a platform for perpetuating Arnold Palmer's commitment to youth development and the growth of amateur/collegiate golf.