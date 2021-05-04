South Carolina golfer makes history with Palmer Cup invitation

He will be the first South Carolina golfer in program history to compete in the prestigious event.



This year's competition will take place June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.



Hall is the third ranked player in the country via the latest Golfstat Player Rankings. He's put together one of the best and most consistent single season performances in program history, finishing in the top-20 in all nine of his starts during the 2020-21 campaign. Hall's 69.81 scoring average is seventh in the nation overall and leads all players with 27 rounds or more played. His nine eagles are T-3rd nationally and he's one of 33 players in the country with 100 or more birdies (105). He is also T-3rd in par-4 scoring average (3.94).



Hall's five top-10s and three top-fives are both career best marks. He kept his top-20 streak alive with a T-12th finish at the 2021 SEC Championship (April 21-23), climbing 23 spots on the leaderboard in a windy final round at Sea island Golf Club with a 2-under 68.



The Knoxville, Tenn., native won the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational on Easter Sunday for his first win (second career) of the 2020-21 season. He shot 202 (-14) with a bogey free 66 (-6) in the second round and a carded final round 64 (-8) to force a playoff with Pepperdine's Dylan Menante. Hall made birdie on both playoff holes to win and earn a sponsor exemption into the PGA TOUR's 3M Open this summer in Blaine, Minn.