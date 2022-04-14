Paris builds his support staff

New South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris continues to solidify his staff as he continues to put his stamp on the program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris has brought more Chattanooga personnel to Columbia.

David McKinley has been hired as Director of Player Development, Colby Arendale as Director of Basketball Operations and Roman DiPasquale as Video Coordinator. All three come to Columbia from Chattanooga with Paris.

But South Carolina's new head basketball coach is keeping some key personnel from the previous regime.