Paris builds his support staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris has brought more Chattanooga personnel to Columbia.
David McKinley has been hired as Director of Player Development, Colby Arendale as Director of Basketball Operations and Roman DiPasquale as Video Coordinator. All three come to Columbia from Chattanooga with Paris.
But South Carolina's new head basketball coach is keeping some key personnel from the previous regime.
Scott Greenawalt who has been on staff the past 10 seasons, has been retained as strength and conditioning coach. Mark Rodger, who has worked with men's basketball the last 16 seasons at South Carolina, will remain as the team's athletic trainer as well.