With college athletics on hold as the country tries to get a handle on the spread of COVID-19, Gamecock athletics director Ray Tanner along with head coaches Frank Martin, Will Muschamp and Dawn Staley took to social media to remind everyone to stay strong during these uncertain times and do what it necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The AD and his coaches stressed the importance of making unselfish choices such as social distancing and staying away from large gatherings.

All three head coaches have been impacted by the NCAA's decision to shut down all athletics.

On the day the SEC Tournament was cancelled, Martin's team was scheduled to play Arkansas that night. That would be the final time the Gamecocks would prepare for a game in the 2019-2020 season.

Staley's team was denied a chance to pursue a national championship, a road that would have started in Columbia for the first two rounds and then likely have continued in Greenville with the Sweet 16. The Final Four was scheduled for New Orleans.

Muschamp was in the middle of spring practice and now with the complete shutdown of all athletics, the annual Spring Game has been cancelled.