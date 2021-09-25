Doty takes the reigns of the offense

Luke Doty will get the start tonight when the Gamecocks host Kentucky.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The most experienced quarterback on the Gamecock roster in terms of SEC experience will be in the starting lineup for the first time in 2021.

Second-year player Luke Doty started two games near the end of the 2020 season. Tonight against Kentucky, Doty will be in the lineup as he takes over for Zeb Noland who started the first three games.

Doty's mobility is well documented and that athleticism will be on full display against Kentucky. With the offensive line still looking for consistent play, Doty's ability to move the chains with his legs could play a big role as the Gamecocks try to turn the series with the Wildcats around. Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings with that one Gamecock victory coming in 2019.