Georgia State transfer looks to make an impact with the Gamecocks

Jordan Strachan was tied for the national lead in sacks last season but he has more to offer than disrupting a quarterback's rythym.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jordan Strachan's fourth season in the Georgia State program saw him finished tied for the lead nationally with 10.5 sacks.

But after his redshirt junior season in Atlanta, the southeast Georgia native entered the transfer portal and ended up in Columbia.

As someone who is not a typical newcomer, Strachan is fitting in with his new teammates and is hoping to do more than simply rush the passer. Strachan says he can play the run well and wants to be known as a complete defender and not just a pass rusher.