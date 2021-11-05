South Carolina volleyball upsets #5 Kentucky

The Gamecocks snapped a 13-match losing streak and upset the defending nationial champion in five games.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team earned its biggest win of the season by defeating Kentucky 3-2 Thursday.

The Gamecocks (13-10, 5-8 SEC) were playing their first match without All-SEC super senior middle blocker Mikayla Robinson who suffered a season-ending injury last week at Ole Miss,

Riley Whitesides delivered 18 kills and Kyla Manning added 17 as the Gamecocks handed Kentucky (16-4, 9-1 SEC) its first conference loss of the season.