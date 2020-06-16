Report - Lawson remains in the NBA Draft pool

Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson is still in the NBA Draft pool, that according to college basketball writer Adam Zagoria who tweeted out a report saying he talked to Lawson's father who said "He's still in the draft".
Late Monday night, CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein had reported that Lawson was pulling his name out of the NBA Draft pool and returning to the program to prepare for his junior season. A few weeks ago, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said he expected Lawson to be on campus later this month in a few weeks for the start of testing and summer conditioning.
The NBA Draft and all of its pre-draft workouts have been moved to October due to the coronavirus right about the time college basketball programs begin preseason practice. Lawson was the team's leading scorer last season as a sophomore with a 13.4 ppg average. But he did struggle with some consistency and that leads most observers to believe Lawson will be back in a Gamecock uniform for his junior season.