Report - Lawson remains in the NBA Draft pool

A.J. Lawson may very well return to the South Carolina program, but for now he reportedly remains in the NBA Draft pool.

Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson is still in the NBA Draft pool, that according to college basketball writer Adam Zagoria who tweeted out a report saying he talked to Lawson's father who said "He's still in the draft".

Late Monday night, CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein had reported that Lawson was pulling his name out of the NBA Draft pool and returning to the program to prepare for his junior season. A few weeks ago, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said he expected Lawson to be on campus later this month in a few weeks for the start of testing and summer conditioning.