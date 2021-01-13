Rocker leaves South Carolina for Auburn

Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker becomes the third Gamecock assistant to leave for Auburn.

Another South Carolina assistant football coach is leaving for the Plains.

Defensive line coach Tracy Rocker is headed to Auburn to join the Bryan Harsin staff in that same capacity. His departure follows offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend. Like Bobo, Rocker had been retained by new head coach Shane Beamer.

Rocker is a graduate of Auburn. In fact, he won the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Trophy, the first SEC player to earn both awards. He was the SEC Player of the Year in 1988, so his connection to Auburn runs deep as this will be his third stop there.