Doty will start Saturday's game against Kentucky

Second-year player saw his first action of the season a few days ago at Sanford Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After seeing his first action of the season over the weekend, Luke Doty is set to make his first start of 2021 when the Gamecocks host Kentucky.

Doty suffered a sprained foot last month during the preseason and missed the first two games of the season although he could have played against East Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach product came off the bench in the Georgia game after Zeb Noland suffered a hand injury when it was stepped on during a scrum. Doty's stat line was 13 of 26 passing for 144 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

"Luke feels great,” Beamer said. "What a warrior that kid is, to come out and do what he did with very limited practice, he is a warrior. Bounced right back and was at practice Sunday night. Did everything today."

Noland is still dealing with the cut on his hand but should be good to go Saturday.