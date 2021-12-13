x
South Carolina wins its SEC-ACC showdown with Florida State

The Gamecocks rallied from a 16-point first half deficit to edge Florida State 66-65 in Rock Hill at the No Room For Racism Classic.
ROCK HILL, S.C. — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - James Reese V and Devin Carter combined for 23 second-half points and South Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Florida State 66-65. 

Carter’s bucket with three minutes left gave the Gamecocks the lead for good and they held on when Malik Osborne missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer. Carter finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. 

Reese added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Wildens Leveque had 10 points.  Osborne led the Seminoles, who lost their third straight, with 15 points with three 3-pointers plus nine rebounds. Caleb Mills added 13 points.

