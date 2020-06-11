South Carolina women's basketball releases non-conference schedule

Colonial Life Arena will host three non-conference games this season beginning on Wed., Nov. 25, when College of Charleston visits to open the 2020-21 season. The Gamecocks and NC State will open a home-and-home agreement on Thu., Dec. 3, when the Wolfpack makes its first visit to Colonial Life Arena since the 2010-11 season. The last non-conference matchup in Columbia will come on Thu., Dec. 17, against Temple.



In between those home games, South Carolina will travel to a three-game tournament Thanksgiving weekend that will be announced soon, and the Gamecocks are back in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge this season, traveling to Iowa State for a game on Sun., Dec. 6. As is their now annual tradition, South Carolina and UConn will step out of conference play in February for a premier matchup to be played in Storrs this season on Mon., Feb. 8.