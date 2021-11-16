Shane shuts down any Virgnia Tech rumors

South Carolina's head football coach has a strong connection to Blacksburg, but it's not enough to pry him away from Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — "This is where I want to be."

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says he has no interest in returning to Blacksburg where his father was a legendary coach of the Hokies

The Gamecocks' first year head coach made it clear Tuesday that the only job he wants is the one he currently has.

"When I said this was my dream job, I wasn't just saying that to make it sound cool in a press conference or to get the job. This is where my wife and I and my family want to be." Beamer said.

"We didn't put that sign up over there at Williams-Brice Stadium to say 'Welcome Home' just because it was trendy or a slogan. This is home for me and I want to be the head football coach here at South Carolina."

Beamer also added that he wants his son Hunter, who is in second grade, to graduate from high school here in Columbia.