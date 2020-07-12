Day one in the books for Beamer

Shane Beamer arrived in Columbia Sunday afternoon and made a beeline for the ops building.

Shane Beamer arrived in Columbia early Sunday afternoon for his first day on the job as the new head football coach at South Carolina.

Gamecock athletics director Ray Tanner picked Beamer up at the Owens Field and shuttled him to a building that was not around when Beamer was an assistant at South Carolina from 2007-2010.

The Cyndi and Kenneth Long Family Football Operations Center is where Beamer arrived and shortly after arriving he met with his team to lay out his vision of Gamecock football.