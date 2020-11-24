x
Mike Bobo prepares to face his alma mater

South Carolina interim head football coach Mike Bobo will lead his team against 13th-ranked Georgia.

Even with a change at the top of the Gamecock football food chain, one trend in the Georgia-South Carolina series will continue.

For the fifth consecutive season, a Georgia graduate will be leading the USC squad against his alma mater.

South Carolina interim head football coach Mike Bobo was a Georgia quarterback from 1993-1997. He also is a longtime Georgia assistant in the Mark Richt era, working at his alma mater from 2001-2014.

This will mark Bobo's second game as interim head football coach. It will also be the final home game of the 2020 SEC-only schedule.