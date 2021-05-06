South Carolina golfer wins U.S. Women's Open qualifer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — ATLANTA, Ga. – South Carolina women's golf senior Ana Pelaez punched her ticket to the U.S. Women's Open with a win at the U.S. Women's Open qualifier at Druid Hills Golf Club on Wednesday.



Pelaez finished the tournament with an 8-under (136), five strokes ahead of the runner up. The senior opened her first round with a birdie on the first hole before sinking two more birdies on holes seven and nine to close out the front nine. Pelaez went scorched earth to close out her back nine with birdies on five of the final six holes to finish the first round at 6-under (66).



The second round saw the senior continue her strong play with a pair of birdies on the front nine but remained at even after bogeys on holes four and 12. Pelaez added some breathing room with back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16, finishing the second round at 2-under, and securing the 8-under (136) total.



With her top-3 finish Pelaez earns a spot in the 2021 U.S. Women's Open, set for June 3-6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco, California. Before Pelaez can compete at the Olympic Club she has some unfinished business with her fellow Gamecocks as they head to Louisville, Kentucky this weekend ahead of the NCAA Louisville Regional on May 10-12.

